Democracy loses under Sanders' leadership: Letter
Bernie Sanders loves to emphasize the excitement of the crowds who support him; in fact, he says this will sweep him into the White House.

He hasn't said how all this will be paid for nor of the loss of basic freedoms we and our forefathers have always had, such as to own private property and to produce and distribute goods. Under Socialism the State owns and controls. To verify this, study history and read about Socialism in the dictionary. You might as well read the description of Communism also. You will see very little difference.

A Scottish lawyer and university professor wrote these words of wisdom some 200 years ago: "A Democracy can only exist until the majority discovers it can vote itself largess out of the public treasury. After that, the majority always votes for the candidate promising the most benefits with the result the Democracy collapses because of loose fiscal policy, to be followed by dictatorship." -- Alexander Tyler, (1747-1813) lawyer and professor, University of Edinburgh.

Bill Otterman, Clear Lake

