Even though the presidential election is almost a year away, Iowans are surrounded by politicians and their supporters. While it is difficult to reach a consensus on the best option for the future, there is one campaign that everyone can support --the United Way of North Central Iowa!
Crisis Intervention Service receives support from the United Way of North Central Iowa to provide a holistic approach to serving adult and child victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking and other violent crimes in North Central Iowa. Our approach blends prevention, education, crisis response, support services, housing assistance, collaborative partnerships and social change to meet the needs of individuals, families and communities. Last year, we provided comprehensive support and crisis services to 4,059 individuals and prevention programming to 14,174 North Iowans.
Crisis Intervention Service uses United Way of North Central Iowa funding to fill gaps in fund not provided through federal, state and other funding streams. United Way of North Central Iowa dollars are leveraged as cash match for our federal and state funding streams. We would not be able to access our current federal and state funding levels without the support of the United Way of North Central Iowa.
The United Way of North Central Iowa needs the community, just as the community needs the United Way of North Central Iowa. United Way of North Central Iowa relies on the community for volunteers, feedback and funding. The community needs United Way of North Central Iowa to provide support for projects related to the building blocks of a better life: education, financial stability and health.
Please join me in supporting the United Way of North Central Iowa. Together we can make North Central Iowa a better, safer and healthier place to live!
Mary J. Ingham, Clear Lake
