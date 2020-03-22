County dock fees have increased 2,000% since 2003: Letter

Supervisors Latham, Callanan, Watts:

I just opened my public dock packet from P&Z. How in the world can you go from $450 to $800 in fees in one year? And on top of that I did a Quicken search and in 2003 I paid $35 total. That’s a 2,187% increase in 17 years. Maybe you should look at cutting your “administrative fees” cost instead of looking at us as cash cows. We already pay enough in property taxes and have no say what so ever (read Clear Lake school’s $18 million dollar bond vote) and then you come along with this.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We build the steps. We supply the dock. We install the dock. We provide $4 million of insurance coverage because we if we get sued you will be nowhere to be found. We pay to install and remove the hoist. We remove the dock. Have you forgotten we are supplying multiple access points to the general public around the lake for free to your lake? I say your lake because you act like you own it for a revenue source. After all that you come along and gouge the hell out of us. County administrative fees are almost as much as the cost to transport, install, remove then transport the hoist back for storage. For decades we got along fine without all this oversight.