Over 100 years ago, my great grandmother moved to Iowa from Alabama with her nine children looking for opportunity.
She found it in coal mining town called Buxton, a community where during the time of segregation, black folks and white folks, the descendants of slaves and European immigrants, worked together and lived together.
It is in part because of that community that my son, Cory Booker, is now running for president.
My late husband Cary and I raised Cory and his brother to understand the power of that kind of fellowship, of service and the understanding that we truly need one another.
When our boys were growing up, I taught Sunday School, and in our faith tradition, we are taught what is written in Galatians 6:2 “carry each other’s burdens.”
Which is why I am not surprised that Cory has emerged as a singular voice on so many moral issues during this presidential race -- from his bold leadership on gun violence prevention, to his plan to protect and empower American workers and unions to his proposal to dramatically reduce the number of American children living in poverty. Cory’s faith guides him in everything he does.
The truth is, that is who Cory has always been -- someone who brings people together to get things done for people who are struggling and who have been left out and left behind.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s what he did, at the age of 28, when he could have gone anywhere in the world fresh out of Yale Law School, but chose to move to Newark, New Jersey, and help families take on slumlords.
It’s what he did as mayor of Newark, bringing people together to turn the city around.
It’s what he’s done in the Senate, bringing people together to get criminal justice reform passed into law.
And it’s what he will do as our nominee, and as our president.
Cory is the kind of leader we need at this moment in America -- he will unite our party and our country in common cause and he will fight every single day to make justice and opportunity real for everyone.
Just recently marked the seventh anniversary of the passing of my beloved husband, and Cory and his brother’s beloved father.
I know how proud his dad would be of Cory right now, of what Cory is fighting for, and more importantly, who he is fighting for every single day. And I know that Cory will be the kind of president who makes us all proud -- of him and of our country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.