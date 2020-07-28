Coronavirus, BLM, are tools of Democrats: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everything that Democrats do is political. This coronavirus is political. It will all be over after the election. There's plenty of doctors that are speaking the truth about coronavirus ... its a strain of the flu. The numbers are NOT accurate. Hospitals are lumping various deaths and illneses with coronavirus so they get more money. It's always about money. If facemasks prevent the virus, why not mandate military-style gas masks issued to our soldiers.

Roughly every four years, there's a virus pandemic or a phony BLM outrage over racism. What about Black on Black crime and 40% Black babies aborted through abortion? YouTube BLM. It was started by Marxist-loving Democrats. The Democrat Party was for slavery and KKK. What were Barak Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden doing giving a Eulogy at KKK member Robert Byrd of West Virginia in 2010?

Democrats' new form of slavery is welfare. People on welfare have time to commit crime. Democrats are superficial people with caring words only. Real people govern their lives on truth and principles. Real people do more than say they care. Every major city is run by the Democrats and is crumbling with poverty, corruption, and anti-Americanism. They only use us (Blacks, women, police) for their position and power and dispose of us afterwards.