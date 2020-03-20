Coronavirus and panic: Letter
Coronavirus and panic: Letter

It's too bad people are using a serious disease. To cause hoarding and greed by buying everything off stores' shelves and wanting to sell products for profit.

Amazon said no way to two people who had a garage full of sanitizers for sale.

People should be ashamed of themselves for selling for profit. Retailers are loving the sales, it's great for business.

What about those who cannot buy large amounts at a time who only get paid once a month who also need this?

Think of others.

Use common sense, it's all over the news. This, too, will pass.

Check on others and the elderly, and neighbors offer to go get groceries or medications. Be concerned and kind to others.

Last Sunday was a national prayer day. Think about this.

Kay Bessman, Mason City

