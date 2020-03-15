Corbin: We need our scientists more than ever now

At a time when COVID-19, a deadly virus just like the swine flu, is spreading coast to coast and border to border, Americans should be able to rely on the advice of their President, Donald Trump. Or, should we listen to scientists instead of our Commander in Chief?

According to the non-partisan Pew Research Center, 86 percent of Americans are confident scientists act in the best interest of the public. Today, 64 percent have expressed “no confidence” in President Donald Trump.

In October 2009, Rush Limbaugh declared “screw you” during his radio program in reaction to Obama administration’s recommendation people get a vaccination against swine flu. On Fox News, Glenn Beck urged voters to do “the exact opposite” of scientific advisers’ recommendation. Donald Trump called into Fox News, dismissed concern about the swine flu and told host Neil Cavuto that “it’s going to go away” and “the vaccines can be very dangerous.”

As a result of lemmings following the advice of Limbaugh, Beck and Trump, research by Dr. Matthew Baum of Harvard University found Republicans were much less likely to get vaccinated. Predominantly Republican states had higher death rates than predominantly Democrat states. Sadly, 12,469 Americans died due to the swine flu (The Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law, 2011).