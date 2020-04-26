Corbin: Unfortunately, politics and COVID-19 are linked

Trump established a coronavirus task force comprised of 200 business executives. After executives told Trump current COVID-19 testing is inadequate for America to reopen, he sulked and closed down the task force (Wall Street Journal, Apr. 16). Should any of these CEO’s open their business and an employee fatality to COVID-19 occur, Trump’s Twitter would most likely be a repeat of his March 13 statement: “I don’t take any responsibility at all.”

Trump’s flip-flopping from having “absolute authority” over all states to letting governors decide when life in their state can go back to normal may be callously purposeful. Should a death occur in an opened state – especially where there’s a Democrat Governor – Trump can say, “there’s no blood on my hands. It’s that low life Democrat Gov. who made the decision to open up his state, not me.”

Trump’s claim on March 6 that everyone could get tested was false. Only 1.1 percent of Americans (0.8% of Iowans) has secured COVID-19 testing. The CDC has said tests must be given to hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, at-risk citizens, first responders and individuals with symptoms. Medical experts concur 750,000 tests – on the low end -- must be conducted every week before we return to our “new normal” lifestyle; 22 million tests per day is preferred.