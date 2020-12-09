Corbin: Time for clean-up of aisle 45

It’s a done deal. On Jan. 20, Joe Biden will become our 46th president and the mess left in aisle 45 by our current president must be addressed.

What can we expect from the Biden administration? Will the economy rebound? Will Trump’s "America First" isolationist dictum return to internationalism as practiced by the first 44 presidents?

Two major economic issues Trump’s administration created must be grappled with by the Biden-Harris team and our 535 legislators: 1) America’s debt-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio stands at 131% and 2) despite Trump’s 2016 campaign pledge to eliminate the national debt it has grown by $8.3 trillion.

There’s hope. Since 1947 America’s average GDP growth under a Democratic president has been 3.6% versus 2.6% for a Republican president (Markets Insider, Aug. 24). The economy should prosper under Biden’s leadership.

Additionally, since 1947 we have witnessed a total annual Standard and Poor’s 500 stock market index return of 10.8% under Democratic presidents versus 5.6% under GOP presidents. Former Federal Reserve chair and practicing economist Janet Yellen’s appointment as Treasury secretary should be a godsend during this perilous time.