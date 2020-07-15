Corbin: Some Republicans have had enough of Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pew Research Center polling (June 30) reveals 89 percent of registered Republicans will vote for Trump on Nov. 3. However, members of six groups -- all lifelong Republicans -- have had enough of Trump.

These groups include Lincoln Project, The Bravery Project, 43 Alumni for Biden, Mitt Romney 2012 Alumni, Right Side PAC and Republican Voters Against Trump.

Nancy LeTourneau writes in the Washington Monthly (July 8), “the proliferation of these groups strikes me as unprecedented in modern political history, so it deserves our attention.”

The Lincoln Project super PAC was created by 18 prominent Republicans who felt the GOP has pledged their loyalty to Trump instead of the Constitution and the American people. Sarah Lenti, the group’s executive director who once worked for George W. Bush, said it’s important to let dissatisfied Republicans know “it’s okay to cross the line and vote for Biden.”

Emeritus Rep. Joe Walsh (Rep., Illinois) started The Bravery Project to “oppose Trump’s corruption” (July 8 e-mail). Walsh opined “We’re working to give voice to regular Americans, not political insiders, to make a difference in defeating Trump.” The group’s website boldly states “Trumpism is destroying this country.”