Corbin: Some realities of the presidential election

With about 150 days remaining until the Nov. 3 presidential election, its paramount voters get focused. Seven realities awaiting the electorate have less to do with the candidates than one may think.

Reality No. 1: the election is already over in 38 states and the District of Columbia. During the last five presidential elections, 72 percent of the 538 Electoral College votes were from states who voted the same way; 196 of the electoral votes from 15 states and D.C. were consistently Democrat and 191 of the votes came from 23 Republican-centered states.

The election comes down to 12 states with a combined total of 151 electoral votes. Because 270 electoral votes are needed to win and assuming people in 38 states and D.C. vote like they have the past 20 years – past actions are the best predictor of future behavior -- 74 of the 151 votes are needed for Joe Biden to be our next president and 79 votes are required for Trump to remain in office.

From the most to the least number of electoral votes, the 12 key states include Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin, Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, New Mexico and New Hampshire. Donald Trump won seven of these 12 states in 2016.