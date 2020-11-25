Corbin: Reynolds' COVID-19 approach a dereliction of duty

One only needs a modicum of intelligence to examine the facts and realize Gov. Kim Reynolds’ authoritarian approach – ignoring science and health care experts – in managing Iowa’s COVID-19 pandemic is an abysmal failure. Period.

According to Dr. Joel Zinberg, Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine (NY), COVID-19 can kill between 0.2% and 0.6% of those infected (Wall Street Journal, Nov. 13). Reynolds’ blatant inaction could result in 6,000-18,000 deceased Iowans.

Donald Trump, Mike Pence and the U.S. Intelligence Committee knew of the pandemic on Jan. 3. Since mid-March the administration has relegated the pandemic to Governors resulting in American deaths exceeding 240,000.

Likewise, Reynolds has done little-to-nothing. In the evening of our recent election she proudly boasted – while acting like a cheerleader -- about Iowa turning red. Was she referring to the Republican Party or the blood drawn via embalming nearly 2,000 Iowans who died at the peril of COVID-19?

In April, Reynolds signed a $26 million no bid contract with Utah-based Nomi Health after a sales pitch from Iowa native Ashton Kutcher. TestIowa’s April 21 launch was chaotic and under government oversight investigation.