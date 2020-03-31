Corbin: Now we know which 2016 candidate was least prepared to handle a crisis

Discerning citizens ask this question when voting in any presidential election: which candidate is best enabled to handle a crisis? Thirteen facts clearly reveal what candidate was not prepared in 2016 or now.

For example, on or near Jan. 3, Donald Trump, the Center for Disease Control and Congress’s Intelligence Committee knew of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Finally, 73 days later, on March 16 Trump admitted the virus was “very bad” and declared a national emergency.

The Obama presidential transition team tried to prepare the newly elected president and his cabinet one week prior to the 2017 inauguration with a crisis role-playing exercise. Trump’s team was to follow the National Security Council’s playbook during a pandemic simulation; they failed the training. Sadly, a Trump appointed NSC official admitted they dismissed the value of the 69 page playbook (Politico, March 25). Tell that to thousands of families who’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19.