Corbin: Americans are politically exhausted

If you are a straight-ticket voter and only vote for all Democrats or all Republicans on the ballot, please refrain from reading this column and go directly to the comic page. Today’s thoughts are intended for the split-ballot voters.

Are you frustrated with today’s political tribalism? Are you tired of political name bashing and mud-slinging? Are you tired of the braggadocio and grandstanding attitude of some politician’s self-anointed superiority?

Do you find yourself part of the 98 percent of Americans who purposely do not watch Fox News, MSNCB or CNN because it’s obvious all three networks are skewing news to a specific 1 percent political niche wing and their stories are definitely not fair or balanced?

If this is you, welcome to what the non-partisan and non-profit More in Common organization has identified as the Exhausted Majority that comprises 67 percent of Americans. Voters are not divided just into D’s and R’s. In reality, our political leanings are housed in seven distinct segments.

