Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett: Letter

I’m so pleased to see Judge Amy Coney Barrett receive the nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Barret is of course qualified – a well-respected judge, former Supreme Court law clerk, brilliant legal scholar, distinguished law professor at Notre Dame. She’s known for her judicial temperament, her judicial philosophy and her reverence for the U.S. Constitution.

For me, the pick is even more significant. She’s a mother to 7, an example to all Americans that working moms really can do it all. Her nomination represents to little girls that in America they can grow up to be whatever they want, even sit on the highest court in the land.

I also want to acknowledge the tremendous leader Iowans have in Sen. Joni Ernst. Throughout this discussion, Sen. Ernst has taken a measured and thoughtful approach in her role on the Judiciary Committee. She has taken time to meet directly with Judge Barrett, review her credentials and commit to a full and fair hearing. This is precisely why we elected her.

Sen. Ernst is a great senator and Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a qualified Supreme Court nominee who should be confirmed.

Linda Upmeyer, Clear Lake

