Commentary: William Barr isn't a toady. That's the nature of his job

Many have been all too quick to make Attorney General William Barr out to be a reflexive toady for President Trump.

Slate has accused Barr of using the Department of Justice as "a personal law firm for Trump." Vox has bewailed "the department's politicization under Barr." The Daily Beast has lamented how Barr has "become another of Donald Trump's personal lawyers." The New York Times has noted that the attorney general had "reprised his role as a vocal defender of President Trump."

Perhaps none of these media outlets recall the time when then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. famously described himself as President Obama's "wingman." Curiously, Holder actually took to the Washington Post to decry Barr's ostensible self-debasement as an unfortunate "instrument of politics."

Holder's hypocrisy aside, the new stance in favor of a strongly independent attorney general among liberals is misguided as a matter of constitutional interpretation and ahistorical as a matter of American custom.

Article II, Section 1, Clause 1 of the Constitution states that "(t)he executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America." The power is vested not in numerous sources, but solely in the president. The president maintains plenary authority over the entirety of the executive branch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}