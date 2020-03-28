COMMENTARY: Will coronavirus kill off the news business just when we actually need it?

This week, the Advocate, the news org that survived to cover much of southern Louisiana, said that, with ad revenue vanishing rapidly, it would furlough a tenth of its workforce and the rest would work just four days a week. That's happening as Louisiana's hospitals and, increasingly, its morgues are overwhelmed with new cases. "This is a story that is moving and changing and if you take a three-day break, you're going to miss a bunch," an anonymous Advocate staffer complained to the Washington Post's Erik Wemple of the shortened workweek.

Yet some journalists might envy the New Orleans scribes -- having lost their jobs entirely or, in a couple cases, seen their publications shut down. Some venerable alt-weeklies like St Louis' award-winning Riverfront Times are already shells of their recent selves. The virus is proving an insidious weapon against any business model for modern newsrooms.

Even the huge increase in web traffic has been somewhat negated by some advertisers demanding their digital ads not run next to stories about coronavirus, even though there's little other news. Most newsrooms have seen upticks in digital subscribers -- even after many news orgs moved coronavirus stories in front of the paywall that's meant to drive subscriptions -- but so far it's not enough to offset the ad-loss tsunami.