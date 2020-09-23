Commentary: We need more big ideas

First, no one is so good that his or her character or personality alone qualifies him for high office.

This is the Kennedy and Obama delusion. You buy charisma and eloquence and, in the end, it will not be enough. A Kennedy needs an LBJ, with government know-how, to finish his dream. Maybe an Obama needs a Biden or a Trump needs a Pence.

Second, no one, save Hitler and Idi Amin, is that bad. If you focus on how bad your opponent is you ultimately fail because the opponent can show a good quality at any moment and undo you. Meanwhile, you have ceded the ability to make a substantive case.

Third, we don't learn much in a campaign of personalities. New ideas are not tested and no new consensus on anything is formed. There can be no mandate for reform, change or experiment, and no force behind a positive program, because all people know is what they voted against.

Wouldn't you like to vote for something?

Aren't you tired of the president calling Biden sleepy, senile and socialist, and Biden calling the president unfit? How does any of this help us?