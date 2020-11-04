Commentary: US individualism isn't rugged, it's toxic — and it's killing us

The pandemic has been one long lesson in human adaptability. (Zoom theater anyone?) It has also been a revealer of ugly truths.
The summer has seen a cinematic array of meltdowns in supermarkets and restaurants across the country, all inspired by the simple request to wear a mask. A customer inside a North Hollywood, California, Trader Joe's threw down her basket and blasted front-line staff with obscenities. A woman at a New York City bagel shop stalked up on another customer and deliberately coughed in her face.
And it has only escalated from there. In May, a guard at a Family Dollar in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed after telling a customer that her child needed to wear a mask in the store. During that same period, gangs of armed paramilitaries (calling them "militias" is too romantic) showed up at the Michigan State Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders and mask mandates — at one point, brandishing semiautomatic weapons inside government chambers.
We live in a culture of rugged individualism run amok. Call it toxic individualism. Because in the case of this pandemic, it is literally toxic.
According to the continuously updated figures published by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Oct. 28, the United States is among the top 14 countries in the world when it comes to case fatalities from the novel coronavirus, and we are among the top five nations in the world when it comes to per capita deaths.
The focus on individual rights over the greater good is one for which we are paying with our health and our lives.
How did we get here? (Besides all the conspiracy videos on YouTube.) The culture of toxic individualism has deep roots.
Herbert Hoover hammered the idea into the popular consciousness by popularizing (possibly coining) the phrase "rugged individualism" in a 1928 campaign speech — in which he described a choice between "rugged individualism and a European philosophy of ... paternalism and state socialism." It was an idea that continued to be echoed decades later by presidents such as Ronald Reagan, who once quipped at a 1986 news conference that "the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.'"
Rugged individualism manifests as the solitary, sharp-tongued justice seekers of the 20th century — the early noir detectives, such as Carroll John Daly's tough guy, Race Williams, and the self-absorbed Batman of comics and film. They are archetypes that, as literary scholar Susanna Lee, author of "Detectives in the Shadows: A Hard-Boiled History," noted in a recent essay, may make for great entertainment, but don't offer great role models in a pandemic, when "a fully rounded human and worker among workers — able to tolerate discomfort and put others first" is what we need.
If Americans had once consumed the myth of the rugged individual, it appears the myth is now consuming us. Individualism is toxic.
In some corners of culture, there has been growing pushback on the idea — a move away from the idea of the "lone genius" and a move toward recognizing the more collective ways in which humans work.
It's a concept we could desperately use in our politics.
And it's a concept, interestingly, that is also a foundational story in U.S. culture — but often gets overlooked.
In the 18th and 19th centuries, rural communities often got together for the communal events known as barn raisings. People would gather to pool their labor and build in a day what might have taken an individual weeks or months to construct. (It's a practice that continues among some religious communities such as the Amish.)
Images of barn raisings as ideals of the collective have appeared in many New Deal-era murals, including post office murals in New Jersey and upstate New York. Vintage photographs from the 19th century are also plentiful.
One of my favorites is held by the Massillon Museum in Massillon, Ohio. It is from 1888 and is attributed to photographer Theodore C. Teeple. It shows men and women gathering around a barn-in-progress on a property held by one Jacob Rohr.
According to Margy Vogt, who wrote an essay on the image for the museum's 75th anniversary catalog, this barn raising gathered more than 200 community members — and it was a party. While the men built the structure, the women produced a gargantuan feast of beef roasts, hams, fresh bread and more than 100 pies. The image, she writes, "illustrates the spirit of sharing, helping, working together, or volunteering."
We'll need to channel its spirit — its American spirit. Because we're not getting through this pandemic as individuals. Like it or not, we're in this together.
Carolina A. Miranda is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
