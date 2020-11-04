Commentary: US individualism isn't rugged, it's toxic — and it's killing us

In some corners of culture, there has been growing pushback on the idea — a move away from the idea of the "lone genius" and a move toward recognizing the more collective ways in which humans work.

It's a concept we could desperately use in our politics.

And it's a concept, interestingly, that is also a foundational story in U.S. culture — but often gets overlooked.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, rural communities often got together for the communal events known as barn raisings. People would gather to pool their labor and build in a day what might have taken an individual weeks or months to construct. (It's a practice that continues among some religious communities such as the Amish.)

Images of barn raisings as ideals of the collective have appeared in many New Deal-era murals, including post office murals in New Jersey and upstate New York. Vintage photographs from the 19th century are also plentiful.

One of my favorites is held by the Massillon Museum in Massillon, Ohio. It is from 1888 and is attributed to photographer Theodore C. Teeple. It shows men and women gathering around a barn-in-progress on a property held by one Jacob Rohr.