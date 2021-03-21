COMMENTARY: Two license plates are better than one

Two license plates are better than one, especially if your life or property depends upon it. Recently, the Iowa General Assembly started discussions of removing the state of Iowa's requirement to display a front license plate, leaving only one on the rear of a vehicle. This would be detrimental to public safety for protecting property and people.

I am Chief Daniel Banks of the Hudson Police Department. On behalf of the Iowa Police Chiefs Association, I want you to know that keeping you and your property safe, along with the rest of our community, is our number one priority, and of utmost importance to law enforcement across Iowa.

License plates often help us identify perpetrators of violent crimes. According to the National Sheriffs' Association, 70% of serious crimes in the United States involve motor vehicles, including robbery, drug smuggling, assault, murder, and more. In removing the front plate, our ability to find a suspect vehicle is reduced by 50%. In this day of extensive security camera coverage of private and public property, the front license plate is a valuable tool for tracking down porch thieves, burglars and violent criminals. So often, it is the unheralded front license plate, caught on video, that gives our officers the first step in solving crime and finding stolen property.