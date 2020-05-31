Commentary: Time to double down on wind investment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa recently made news for surpassing 40 percent of its total energy generation from wind and installing a record amount of wind power in a single year. While we should take time to celebrate this milestone, we need to double down on these important infrastructure investments to aid in our state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As chair of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum, I can tell you that wind energy’s economic impact is needed in rural Iowa now more than ever. Rural landowners in Iowa are receiving $69 million annually in land lease payments. This consistent source of income can help farmers and landowners weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wind projects provide an additional ripple of economic opportunity. Projects in rural counties have increased property tax revenue, which helps fund critical infrastructure needs like schools, roads and bridges. Wind energy is also creating new jobs in rural Iowa where formerly job opportunities were disappearing. Nearly 10,000 people are currently employed in Iowa’s wind industry, which includes robust supply chain and manufacturing industries.