Commentary: The time for politics as usual is past

As an independent, it’s refreshing to see so many Republicans backing Joe Biden. Listening to former Ohio Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich endorse him at the Democratic convention, I started to think about what some of our former GOP presidents and true statesmen would be thinking now.
Who would Ronald Reagan endorse this year?
We already had a pretty good idea that John McCain would back Biden. That was fortified by the convention’s video tribute to their friendship.
Mitt Romney will not be voting for Trump.
The Bushes? George W. has been noticeably silent. I think his dad would be, too, if not an outright Biden supporter.
Ike? Do you think he would have the time of day for a compulsive liar? Chalk up another for Joe.
I can’t imagine very many of our Greatest Generation members, top retired military officers, national security officials, or civil rights champions would favor a man of such questionable integrity.
Say what you will, but it’s pretty clear that Trump was elected in part because of anti-Clinton propaganda from Russia. We don’t know that he isn’t deeply beholden to Russia.
Trump has undone much great work that former presidents and congress members worked hard to accomplish, and then he had the gall to say he knows better than them.
His response to the pandemic has been abysmal, costing tens of thousands of lives.
Look at the Lincoln Project and other Republican groups trying to unseat Trump. Polls could be wrong, but an incumbent being 10 points behind this close to the election is more than ominous for him.
He is desperate and will likely try some more crazy stunts. Attacking law-abiding protesters? Dismantling the PO? How anyone could support him is beyond me, beyond virtually all Democrats, and beyond increasing numbers of Republicans and independents.
Why would anyone support a serial liar whose shortcomings and failures vastly outnumber his successes?
For what? Money? The economy will be better for average citizens under Biden. (The stock market has already figured in a Biden win.) To stop abortion? That’s not going to happen. Guns? The Second Amendment will not be overturned. Sensible controls will be enacted.
Joe Biden isn’t perfect, but he’s a good man, resilient, compassionate, focused on social, economic and environmental justice, and has a much better grasp of foreign and domestic issues. He will bring much-needed stability to a country that has more unrest/anxiety and complex problems than it has had in a very long time, if ever. He will rebuild and preserve democracy.
And who would you rather be second in command? Kamala Harris is sharp, caring and tough, not plastic like Pence, who makes Al Gore look like a surfer dude!
Biden-Harris is the better choice for so many reasons. They believe in truth, science, love and rule of law.
Heck, even Nixon might've gone for Joe, if for no other reason than to get the monkey off his own back.
This is not a time for politics as usual. Be open-minded. Stubborn is the new stupid. Please vote as soon as you can for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. America will be better for it.
Joe Buttweiler is a resident of Mason City and was the editor of the Globe Gazette from 2005-2010.
