Commentary: The time for politics as usual is past

His response to the pandemic has been abysmal, costing tens of thousands of lives.

Look at the Lincoln Project and other Republican groups trying to unseat Trump. Polls could be wrong, but an incumbent being 10 points behind this close to the election is more than ominous for him.

He is desperate and will likely try some more crazy stunts. Attacking law-abiding protesters? Dismantling the PO? How anyone could support him is beyond me, beyond virtually all Democrats, and beyond increasing numbers of Republicans and independents.

Why would anyone support a serial liar whose shortcomings and failures vastly outnumber his successes?

For what? Money? The economy will be better for average citizens under Biden. (The stock market has already figured in a Biden win.) To stop abortion? That’s not going to happen. Guns? The Second Amendment will not be overturned. Sensible controls will be enacted.

Joe Biden isn’t perfect, but he’s a good man, resilient, compassionate, focused on social, economic and environmental justice, and has a much better grasp of foreign and domestic issues. He will bring much-needed stability to a country that has more unrest/anxiety and complex problems than it has had in a very long time, if ever. He will rebuild and preserve democracy.