Commentary: Thank a health care worker by wearing a mask

With Thanksgiving next week, it is the time of year we express our gratitude for the blessings in our lives. This year, we offer special praise to our care giving teams for their tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to caring for Iowans during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Statewide, cases are surging, and our teams are fighting hard to care for all patients, but the obstacles are mounting. There are a fixed amount of beds and resources available, which means more non-emergency procedures are being delayed in some locations.

We are also seeing more colleagues and providers testing positive, which creates additional concerns as we worry about their health and well-being. It is a challenge to ensure the right expertise, staffing and equipment is available where needed, which is especially true for our more rural hospitals and critical care facilities.

Our health care teams have worked tirelessly for months to provide safe, personalized care and comfort to critically ill patients. We are beyond proud of their work and to have them in our circle of care.