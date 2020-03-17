Commentary: Take advantage of law that requires more local tax transparency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa’s property tax accountability and transparency law is based on some of the principles contained in Utah’s Truth-in-Taxation law, which is considered the most taxpayer-friendly property tax law. “While Truth-in-Taxation does not technically limit property taxes, it makes local elected officials think twice about increasing property tax rates because they know all citizens will be notified of the increase and its potential impact on their property,” stated former Utah state Senator Howard Stephenson. Utah’s law is not only controlling the growth of property taxes, but it is also a property tax reform example for other states.

At the heart of Utah’s Truth-in-Taxation law requires an extensive public notification and hearing process if a local government wants to increase taxes. Through the Truth-in-Taxation process, local governments must justify why they want to increase taxes for additional spending. A crucial aspect of Utah’s law is a direct notification requirement, which is sent to taxpayers and provides information on the proposed tax increase such as the date, time, location, and potential cost of the tax increase. This extensive public notification and hearing process is successful and taxpayers in Utah actively participate in Truth-in-Taxation hearings.