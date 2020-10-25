Commentary: Scent of fall isn't enticing to some

What a banner day -- the fall colors in full bloom, the blue sky fading to dusk, the supper dishes done, movie chosen, popcorn popped, tucked into my favorite blanket with my dog on my lap -- life couldn’t get any better. Just after the first scene my eyes started to water. Moments later the room filled with thick, acrid smoke. The smell was unmistakable -- leaves burning. How could it be? It was after 8 p.m. Who would be burning at this hour? By 9 p.m. with my home filled with smoke from top to bottom and outside even worse; my family had a decision to make - go to a hotel or call 911. The 911 operator informed me she would send the fire department and sheriff as there was a burn ban in place. This time I was lucky.
The only news story of 2020 has been COVID. We all know how devastating the virus can be especially to those with pre-existing conditions. We know the virus is respiratory with a cough, a heavy chest, difficulties breathing -- the list goes on and on. Bottom line, all of us need to keep our respiratory health in tip top shape. Do a quick Internet search and one will quickly learn inhaling burning leaf smoke can cause, at the least, irritation and, the most, irreversible lung damage.
I respect the right to burn. I respect tradition. I also respect living in a rural area has its pros and cons. I know that to some north Iowans fall doesn’t begin until they smell leaves burning. But to others that smell brings terror. Their eyes water, their lungs burn, they gasp for air.
I realize North Iowans are frugal, self reliant, and can be somewhat set in their ways. They want their lawn to be leaf-free in the most cost effective manner and disposal should be as easy as possible.
The flip side is -- for those who are very young or old, have asthma, heart or lung disease, allergies, auto immune issues breathing leaf smoke may send them to the emergency room, require oxygen, medication and time to rid their lungs of the smoke with costs of money and time.
Due to health issues, after this month when the burn ban is lifted, the sad reality is the right of my neighbors to burn leaves presents some daunting decisions for me:
- move to a city that bans burning,
- spend money that will never be recouped to smoke proof my home,
- take vacations or split the family during spring and fall burning seasons potentially leaving elderly family members to fend for themselves.
All of these options require a substantial financial investment and even taking money out of the decision none of the options are ideal.
I don’t want you to feel sorry for me but ask you to consider these points before you light the match to burn leaves:
- is your need to have a leaf fire more important than your neighbor's health?
- is it more important than the air pollution the smoke will create?
- is it fair to potentially cost neighbors hundreds of dollars in time and copays if the smoke makes them sick.
- is it more important than potentially harming the lungs of others in the COVID environment?
If you answered yes to all those questions I respect your right to burn but please contact local authorities to help determine the best place for the burn, don’t let the pile smolder, communicate your burn time to neighbors and please just burn once a season. And by all means, enjoy your leaf free lawn remembering the price of admission for your neighbors might be their health or life.
Janet Schumburg is a resident of North Iowa.
