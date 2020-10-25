Commentary: Scent of fall isn't enticing to some

What a banner day -- the fall colors in full bloom, the blue sky fading to dusk, the supper dishes done, movie chosen, popcorn popped, tucked into my favorite blanket with my dog on my lap -- life couldn’t get any better. Just after the first scene my eyes started to water. Moments later the room filled with thick, acrid smoke. The smell was unmistakable -- leaves burning. How could it be? It was after 8 p.m. Who would be burning at this hour? By 9 p.m. with my home filled with smoke from top to bottom and outside even worse; my family had a decision to make - go to a hotel or call 911. The 911 operator informed me she would send the fire department and sheriff as there was a burn ban in place. This time I was lucky.

The only news story of 2020 has been COVID. We all know how devastating the virus can be especially to those with pre-existing conditions. We know the virus is respiratory with a cough, a heavy chest, difficulties breathing -- the list goes on and on. Bottom line, all of us need to keep our respiratory health in tip top shape. Do a quick Internet search and one will quickly learn inhaling burning leaf smoke can cause, at the least, irritation and, the most, irreversible lung damage.