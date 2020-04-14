Commentary: Remember this as a time we came together

Hello friends!! Times are scary and the future is unknown. Remember the future has never been guaranteed, it's just right now we are being acutely reminded of that fact.
As an ICU doctor who has been deployed to some scary places and daily sees things that most can only imagined, I feel it is time to offer a few thoughts.
Savor this moment ... yes savor it, the camaraderie, the selflessness, and the small victories. We rarely come together as a country and community like we are doing now, in fact the last time we did was 19 years ago. It was almost a generation ago when we united in the days following 9-11 and it is truly amazing when it occurs. This event will likely define a generation and we are living now something which will be taught by the history teachers of future generations.
A year from now most of us will still be here. How we act in the coming weeks will echo for years. How do you want to relate our actions in the coming days to our grandchildren? Do you want to tell them you hoarded toilet paper, were too scared to work, or lost all your money because you pulled your stocks?
Heck no!!! Tell them we came up with a plan, tackled this head on, and met it with a steely determination that is ingrained into each one of us. Survival is in our DNA. This is evidenced by the mere fact that we exist ... our ancestors outran the sabertooth tigers of old ... or if they didn’t outrun them they stood with spear and flame in hand and faced them down.
Prior generations faced polio, smallpox, atomic weapons, the 1918 pandemic, Nazis and Commies. Yes, many died. Remember their sacrifices and learn from their experiences. The 1918 pandemic is all but lost from formal education and we need to brush up on our history lessons.
Support the health care folks in your lives, many are concerned about coming home at night for fear of spreading this to the ones they care about. Trust me long hours and sleeping in the basement gets lonely fast!
Let your loved ones know you care about them, put aside grudges, and do not succumb to panic. Be proactive and advocate to elected officials for enough PPE and Vents so we can prepare. Then let’s get through this and keep the country running! Don’t despair, America has seen hard times and we will prevail.
God bless us all!
And shave your beards so the N-95’s fit.
Douglas Summerfield is a critical care doctor at MercyOne North Iowa.
