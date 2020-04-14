Commentary: Remember this as a time we came together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hello friends!! Times are scary and the future is unknown. Remember the future has never been guaranteed, it's just right now we are being acutely reminded of that fact.

As an ICU doctor who has been deployed to some scary places and daily sees things that most can only imagined, I feel it is time to offer a few thoughts.

Savor this moment ... yes savor it, the camaraderie, the selflessness, and the small victories. We rarely come together as a country and community like we are doing now, in fact the last time we did was 19 years ago. It was almost a generation ago when we united in the days following 9-11 and it is truly amazing when it occurs. This event will likely define a generation and we are living now something which will be taught by the history teachers of future generations.

A year from now most of us will still be here. How we act in the coming weeks will echo for years. How do you want to relate our actions in the coming days to our grandchildren? Do you want to tell them you hoarded toilet paper, were too scared to work, or lost all your money because you pulled your stocks?