Commentary: Race has an impact on pregnancy and childbirth, too

COVID 19 has rightfully consumed our energies and attention for several months. Recent protests have brought difficult conversations to the forefront. As our attention was focused on COVID 19, a number of health inequities were highlighted. In early March the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2020 was introduced by Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood, a nurse. The Act would end preventable maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity in the US, closing disparities in maternal health outcomes. No members of our House of Representatives or senators have co-sponsored this legislation as of June 19. It is H.R. 6142/S.3424

We are Iowa nurses involved in our professional organization, the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetrics and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) at the state and national level. AWHONN is dedicated to improving the life of women and newborns. The US has a history of great progress after major social change. The events of the last several months give us an opportunity to improve health outcomes for many, not just some. This federal legislation is an attempt to address the impact of racism that nurses observe working with families through pregnancy, childbirth, and the early days of parenting. Black women are 3 to 4 times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes as white women.