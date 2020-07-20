Commentary: Proactive leaders needed for COVID-19 recovery

Secondly, the state has recently mandated that schools across the state adopt an in-person reopening this fall without mandating the basic protocols to ensure the safety of teachers and students. It is crucial that best practices to contain the virus such as wearing masks, reducing class sizes to social distance and screening procedures are implemented. A patchwork approach will result in more hot spots and delay our recovery even longer.

Finally, the state needs to provide more funding for this fight. The federal CARES Act money that Governor Reynolds has distributed is a good start, but we need a plan for longer-term sustainable funding to contain this pandemic. Our schools, hospitals, nursing homes and local governments will have significant ongoing costs related to COVID-19 and need increased support. One thing the state should do is create a bonus pool specifically for those health care professionals that have a direct role in caring for COVID-19 patients and are on the frontlines of this fight. We are at risk of burning them out if this pandemic persists and they deserve our thanks and support. This program could be channeled through local Chambers of Commerce programs so that the bonus bucks are used at local businesses thus creating a positive multiplier effect for local businesses.