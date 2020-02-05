Commentary: President Trump brings prosperity to Iowa women

Women across the country, in fact, are benefiting from President Trump’s masterful handling of the American economy. Women have gained over 4 million new jobs during the President’s tenure, and 58 percent of the new jobs President Trump has created have been filled by women. It’s an amazing time to be a woman in America, and it’s important that women defend our gains by doing our part to give Donald Trump four more years in the White House.

Iowans are only just starting to see the benefits of this President’s policies. Once the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — the historic trade deal President Trump that negotiated to help American workers who had been hurt by NAFTA — takes effect, Iowa’s economy is going to start growing even faster, thanks to new export opportunities with our two closest neighbors.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tried to fight USMCA, but she eventually had to bow to the demands made by lawmakers from both parties and millions of Americans that she stop stalling the deal. President Trump scored a major victory for Iowans by keeping his promise to bring the art of the deal to our international agreements.