Commentary: President Trump brings prosperity to Iowa women

President Trump has brought prosperity and opportunity back to Iowa, and women are reaping the benefits. That’s the message we brought to the Hawkeye State with the Women for Trump Bus Tour, and it’s a message that I hope you’ll help us spread between now and Election Day.
President Trump has brought jobs, jobs, and more jobs to Iowa, empowering women across the state to provide for themselves and their loved ones. But he’s just getting started, and Iowans need to help re-elect Donald J. Trump so that we can keep reaching new heights.
No other candidate can compete with President Trump’s stellar record of promises kept. Since President Trump took office, Iowa’s unemployment rate has dropped by nearly a full percentage point, to 2.6 percent. Last June, Iowa achieved its lowest unemployment rate in history — an astonishing 2.4 percent. The president’s job-creating policies are putting Iowa back to work in a big way.
You have free articles remaining.
There are over 100,000 Iowa families led by female heads of household, more than twice as many as in 1970. With women still experiencing a higher poverty rate than men, it’s more important than ever to make sure women have access to good employment opportunities, and that’s exactly what the Trump administration has done. In 2017, the unemployment rate for women in Iowa was an incredible 3.1 percent — even lower than the 3.3 percent unemployment rate for men.
Women across the country, in fact, are benefiting from President Trump’s masterful handling of the American economy. Women have gained over 4 million new jobs during the President’s tenure, and 58 percent of the new jobs President Trump has created have been filled by women. It’s an amazing time to be a woman in America, and it’s important that women defend our gains by doing our part to give Donald Trump four more years in the White House.
Iowans are only just starting to see the benefits of this President’s policies. Once the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — the historic trade deal President Trump that negotiated to help American workers who had been hurt by NAFTA — takes effect, Iowa’s economy is going to start growing even faster, thanks to new export opportunities with our two closest neighbors.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tried to fight USMCA, but she eventually had to bow to the demands made by lawmakers from both parties and millions of Americans that she stop stalling the deal. President Trump scored a major victory for Iowans by keeping his promise to bring the art of the deal to our international agreements.
The president will continue to open markets abroad during his second term in office, with a massive Phase One trade deal with China foreshadowing future success in ending China’s abusive trade practices. With new trade negotiations with Europe on the horizon, there will be even more opportunities for breaking down barriers that have kept American workers and businesses at a disadvantage for decades. That’s good for women, and it’s good for Iowa.
I’m proud to stand behind President Trump’s record of accomplishments, and I hope you’ll join me in working to keep the progress coming by getting Donald J. Trump re-elected in November.
Mercedes Schlapp is a Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and was formerly the White House Director of Strategic Communications in the Trump administration.