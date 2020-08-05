Commentary: Open Iowa to a just food system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a time when racial prejudice and widespread social inequities are finally being acknowledged as unacceptable, I want to draw attention to a kind of systemic injustice we have gotten used to in Iowa. I call it food system brutality.

Food system brutality is when some rural Iowans can’t breathe because of air pollution from industrial hog or egg facilities. When a few corporations decide what crops are subsidized and control the markets for nearly every commodity, not paying farmers fair prices and farm workers fair wages, asphyxiating farm communities. It is the reproductive harms, birth defects, and developmental disorders endured by Iowa families, in part, due to the 50 million pounds of highly hazardous pesticides applied annually to corn and beans in the state.

Food system brutality is when every food venue near you features highly processed, fatty and sugary foods, fueling pandemics of obesity, type two diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which are mostly food system diseases. Meanwhile, there are huge fruits and vegetable deficits in Iowa; many neighborhoods of my home county do not have adequate access to fresh fruits and vegetables.