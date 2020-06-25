COMMENTARY: Occupational licensing reform improves economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ability to earn a living for Iowans and those who relocate to the Hawkeye state will be greatly improved due to the historic occupational licensing reform passed by the legislature. The reform will allow for universal recognition of out-of-state licenses, waives licensing fees for low income individuals, and establishes a standard for a fairer review process if a license is denied based on past criminal convictions. Reforming occupational licensing expands liberty and makes Iowa a more competitive state.

Iowa policymakers and businesses agree, state needs skilled workers. Iowa is in constant competition with other states for those workers. By reducing onerous occupational licensing regulations, it will not only expand economic opportunities for those here, but also attract new workers into our state. It will also provide opportunities to enter the workforce for those who might currently be ineligible because of past criminal convictions.

A fundamental provision of the occupational licensing reform law is universal recognition of out-of-state licenses. Individuals who now relocate to Iowa and are in good standing in terms of their licensure will now be recognized without going through the licensing process again. Arizona became the first state to pass universal recognition for licensing and numerous individuals have benefited as they relocated into the state.