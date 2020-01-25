Commentary: Mental health an under-covered issue in the 2020 elections

Traveling around Iowa in support of my dad, Tom Steyer’s, presidential campaign it’s impossible not to come face-to-face with the mental health problems that many Iowans are facing.
Mental health may be the forgotten issue of this election -- present everywhere when speaking to every-day Americans, but practically nowhere to be found in the national media narrative. Trying to change that, my dad has made talking about mental health a requirement for himself wherever he goes in Iowa.
Everywhere I go in Iowa, I hear people talking about mental health -- and how a lack of access to proper care -- affects Iowans every day. At a local diner, I’ve met people concerned about insufficient emotional support for people in long-term caretaker roles. From parents, I hear heartbreaking stories of years spent trying to find long-term support for children with serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. When we knock doors, we hear about the daily anxiety some Iowans feel in not knowing if they’ll make their next rent payment or health care bill.
Tackling this crisis in its entirety is hard, but the first step is clear and easy: We need to recognize mental health as a key part of health, and fund infrastructure for both preventative and responsive care.
You have free articles remaining.
My dad recognizes this painful reality; that’s why his plan for rural America mobilizes $100 billion towards mental health – covering everything from situational anxiety to lifelong serious mental illness. He knows rural communities deserve more and better care across the spectrum of mental health care – from community support, to out-patient care, to live-in facilities.
But when we look at mental health issues among farmers, we see something quite different. Suicides among farmers are rising dramatically and heart-stoppingly. When I hear from Iowans in farming communities about the neighbors, friends, and family they have lost in this epidemic, I see the heavy hand our climate crisis has in rural America’s mental health crisis.
In a farm economy and environment that is becoming nearly impossible to succeed, farmers tell me how climate change is disrupting their century-old rhythm of life. Across towns in Iowa, I hear from farmers how they’ve had to plant late this spring because of flooding and wet soils, pushing the harvest later than ever before.
The truth is that farmers are not alone in feeling the mental and emotional impacts of climate change. I learned from Peggy Huppert of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, that climate change is a key driver of depression and anxiety for everyone, but particularly for young people. By waiting to address climate collapse, we place an unfair emotional burden on the youngest among us.
I feel fear about the future of our planet, and I worry that we are approaching a dangerous tipping point. But when I hear from Iowans about the work they are doing to support one another through hard times, and when I see the potential to transition to a strong, green economy, I am emboldened to keep working on this. When we stabilize the climate, we will improve so many other parts of our lives, and the lives of everyone in our country. We need a leader who can put the climate first, to protect our planet, our jobs, and our well-being.
I know that my dad, Tom Steyer, is that leader.
Evi Steyer is the daughter of Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.