Commentary: It's time to talk about a constitutional convention

In 1900, Iowa’s counties certified an election win for the convention referendum, but Iowa’s state canvassing board, dominated by convention opponents, conducted a recount and, weeks later, suddenly announced they had found a thousand more no votes, which allowed them to defeat the proposition. The canvassing board made no serious attempt to find more yes votes.

In 1920, Iowans unambiguously approved a convention call, but the Legislature, disproportionally controlled by rural interests and worried that a convention might reapportion the Legislature based on the one-person, one-vote principle, was adamantly opposed. The House and Senate blamed each other for not fulfilling their constitutional duty to pass a mutually satisfactory enabling act to convene the called convention.

In 1933, Congress was worried that if it let the Iowa Legislature vote on the 21st Amendment to repeal prohibition the amendment might fail because Iowa’s Legislature was controlled by rural interests who tended to favor prohibition. Thus, they bypassed Iowa’s Legislature by calling an Iowa state constitutional convention, elected based on one-person, one-vote, to ratify the 21st Amendment, which Iowans did.