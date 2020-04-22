Commentary: It's time to end the statute of limitations on child abuse

I have witnessed this. I held a rally on the steps of the Iowa Capitol in August of 2018. As I was setting up, I noticed an elderly woman carrying a lawn chair and struggling to get up the Capitol steps. I walked down and offered to carry her chair, which she obliged. As we got to the event area, I asked her how she had heard about this event. She told me that she read my articles in the Globe Gazette and saw the event date. I asked her where she lived and she told me 2 1/2 hours away, up north. As we talked, she started to tremble. I hugged her and she said, “You know, I figured if you could put yourself out there to stand up for children, the least I could do is support you. I have never told anyone that I was abused as a child.”