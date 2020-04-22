Commentary: It's time to end the statute of limitations on child abuse

Since 1983, April has been designated Child Abuse Prevention Month in the United States. According to recent data, more than four children die from child abuse and neglect every day. Read that last sentence again.
I founded "Justice For Our Iowa Children" in February of 2018, after seeing numerous cases of child sexual abuse in our state continually get swept under the rug with one plea deal after another. Our children deserve to live in a state and country without having to worry about being sexually abused. Laws should be in place to protect the vulnerable, not help the evil criminals. A child sex abuser is going to use the laws to his advantage and it seems that sometimes the judicial system is a willing participant. One of those laws is called Statute of Limitations (SOL). Civil and criminal charges are included under the SOL. Why is this country so afraid to write strict laws that explicitly let pedophiles know that if you sexually abuse children, you will pay a hefty price?
When very young children are sexually abused, it may take years for them to understand the wrongs that were done to them, many times when they reach adulthood. The recourse that they may have is not always on their side because their "time" has run out to do anything against their perpetrator. According to Child USA, trauma affects children in a way that can delay disclosure. Statistically, one-third of the victims of child sex abuse disclose as children and another one-third never disclose. Their studies show that the average age to disclose is 52 with a median age of 48.
I have witnessed this. I held a rally on the steps of the Iowa Capitol in August of 2018. As I was setting up, I noticed an elderly woman carrying a lawn chair and struggling to get up the Capitol steps. I walked down and offered to carry her chair, which she obliged. As we got to the event area, I asked her how she had heard about this event. She told me that she read my articles in the Globe Gazette and saw the event date. I asked her where she lived and she told me 2 1/2 hours away, up north. As we talked, she started to tremble. I hugged her and she said, “You know, I figured if you could put yourself out there to stand up for children, the least I could do is support you. I have never told anyone that I was abused as a child.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill last May, extending the SOL to 15 years after the victim turns 18 years old. I was in attendance at this bill signing and thanked the governor, but also asked her to do more for the children. Why have a SOL? Who is the SOL protecting? The victims or the criminals?
A bill to end the SOL on sexual abuse and assault cases in Iowa was introduced by Sen. Brad Zaun in February of 2020, Study Bill 3032. session is at a standstill right now because of the coronavirus. I am looking forward to seeing where this bill will go.
All children are our most precious citizens. Shouldn’t we, as adults, make it our priority to protect them? Let us all recognize Child Abuse Month and do our part to make a positive difference to end abuse.
Barbara Hovland is the founder of Justice For Our Iowa Children.
