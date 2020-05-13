Commentary: Is Iowa headed for an economic winter?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United States is confronted by an unprecedented crisis with the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Iowa along with other states, closed the economy except for essential businesses to contain the virus. Although it is still too early to understand the full economic impact of COVID-19 on Iowa, it is creating economic uncertainty.

The good news for Iowa is that as the COVID-19 emergency began, Iowa had $800 million in budget reserves and a surplus of $200 million. With economic uncertainty likely to linger, Iowa’s budget is positioned much better than some of our neighbors to dampen the financial impact of this pandemic. Some estimates demonstrate Iowa is in a better fiscal situation to confront a COVID-19 economic downturn than on the eve of the Great Recession.

To help Iowans understand the potential economic impact of COVID-19 on the economy, TEF Iowa has teamed up with economists Ernie Goss, Ph.D., MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics at Creighton University, and Scott Strain, M.S., who is a senior economist with Goss & Associates.