Commentary: Iowans hurt, and want action from Sen. Joni Ernst on health care

Iowans take the caucuses seriously, and rightfully so. But with the caucuses over, and the candidates, the press corps and the field organizers who flood our state every four years moving on to South Carolina, we shouldn’t lose focus on issues that affect us at home. As a health care advocate — and an Iowan with severe chronic pain (a walking pre-existing condition) — I hope that we can have a conversation about health care. The fact of the matter is, our care is still under attack, in Washington and in the courts. Iowans with pre-existing conditions are worried about losing their health coverage. And the cost of prescription drugs is skyrocketing.

Iowans have looked to Sen. Joni Ernst to fight for them, but every time she has had the opportunity to stand up for Iowans with health care concerns, Senator Ernst has let us down. She’s voted to limit our access to health care time and time again. She voted against pre-existing condition protections and for allowing insurance companies to charge people over 50 five times more for health coverage. She voted in favor of the legislation that led to the lawsuit to tear down the Affordable Care Act.