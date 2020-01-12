Commentary: Iowans deserve benefit of tax reform without triggers

A 1-cent sales tax increase combined with a revenue-neutral cut in personal and corporate income taxes, for example, will yield $250 million of economic growth and about $40 million more in tax revenue than expected in just the first year. Another scenario that broadens the sales tax base by removing some special interest carveouts and caps the corporate and personal income taxes at 6 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, would save the average Iowa taxpayer $1,249 per year in taxes and generate over $800 million more in economic activity than expected within 10 years.

Iowans deserve such growth. They deserve to keep more of their paychecks, more of their profits. They deserve more from last year’s tax reform. And they deserve it now, not later.

State policymakers should take full advantage of Iowa’s economic strength and surpluses to pursue pro-growth tax reforms — without delay. Delaying tax reform means delaying the economic benefits that families and businesses will receive from them. Now is the time to act to bring about reforms that can propel the state, along with its families and businesses, forward economically and make Iowa a national leader in good tax policy.

John Hendrickson is the policy director for Iowa’s Tax Education Foundation and Andrew J. Kidd, Ph.D., is an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Institute based in Columbus, Ohio.

