Commentary: Iowa PBS is more essential than ever

This crisis response builds upon more than 50 years of educational experience and success. Our early childhood programming, media and educational resources have been proven to help close the achievement gap between children in lower-income families and their more affluent peers. So in the wake of this pandemic, Iowa PBS has been working to ensure our students have access to established K-12 resources that meet curriculum demands and benefit distance learning. It is educational television when Iowans need it most, and it’s an important return on the investments our federal and state governments have been making in our work for decades.