Commentary: How to make your voice heard on Nov. 3

Iowans have options about how we choose to vote. We can cast an absentee ballot from the comfort of our home, in-person at the county auditor’s office, or vote at the polls on Election Day. All three methods are safe and secure. Whichever method you choose, it’s important to have a voting plan.

A lot of Iowans have been swamped with absentee ballot request forms in the past few weeks. My office sent forms statewide in early September. Other officials and groups have mailed request forms as well. If you want to vote absentee, you only need to fill out one request form. Only one request per voter will be honored.

The exception is those voters in Johnson, Linn and Woodbury counties who received pre-filled forms from their county auditors. Voters in those counties who choose to vote absentee should send in request forms that were not pre-filled. That is the best way to ensure your vote will count.