Commentary: Help is here for Iowans struggling with mental health
Commentary: Help is here for Iowans struggling with mental health

Marlie Atwood

Now more than ever, it is critical to support our family, friends, and community members who are struggling with mental health conditions during COVID-19.

May’s National Mental Health Awareness Month has always been a time to lift up the millions of Americans who are experiencing mental illness. But this year, it’s especially important to make sure our loved ones have the therapy support they need to overcome the heightened feelings of anxiety, depression, PTSD, or grief they may be experiencing during this crisis.

While we all feel isolated right now, please remember that you are not alone.

Across the state, LSI and other organizations have transitioned to offering telehealth therapy services for children, adults, couples, and families. With flexible hours, this is an option for you or someone you know to receive a regular schedule of therapy sessions without leaving the safety of your home.

And in communities around Iowa, LSI is also providing Behavioral Health Intervention Services via video chats and phone calls, helping families of children with significant emotional or behavioral disorders develop skills like anger management and healthy communication.

This is an unprecedented time. But mental illness does not stop, even when everything around us does.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental illness, don’t wait. Visit LSIowa.org/Therapy to learn more about the services available and remember: It’s OK to ask for help.

Marlie Atwood is Lutheran Services in Iowa's director of Clinical Services. She can be reached at Marlie.Atwood@LSIowa.org.

