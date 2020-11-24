Commentary: Hawkeye Harvest needs you more than ever this year

This year has been a challenging one for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. COVID-19 has created a situation where many of our volunteers are not able to help at the food bank, clients are uncomfortable being out to get food, and some food items have become challenging to obtain.

However, our community and people from the surrounding area have stepped up financially and been a great support for us to help work through this epidemic.

Demand for our emergency food is strong and the needs continue to grow. This past year (Sept 1, 2019 – Aug 31, 2020) we distributed food boxes to make 212,904 meals for 8,514 families, which is 17,742 individuals. We provided food to individuals in 71 communities with 70.17% staying in Cerro Gordo County.

Thanks to you, our donors, we were able to distribute 678,640 pounds of food; 153,457 pounds of bread or sweets; and 8,747 pounds of non-food items (soap, toilet tissue, toothpaste and toothbrushes). We also distributed 11,343 half-gallons of milk.

All who come to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank must meet residency and income qualifications so they can receive enough food to make meals for about four days during their once-monthly visit. They also receive non perishables such as toilet paper and other basic necessities.