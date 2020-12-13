Commentary: Government's heavy-handedness unfair to business

When government’s heavy-handedness in this pandemic picks winners and losers, it’s not right. Several businesses across this country are suffering such financial loss because of all the rules and laws being implemented, that many will never recover.
Let’s start with restaurants. In several states, inside dining is now banned. So, in cold weather states, you are allowed to set up a structure outside. Outside is now like inside, but it’s OK because it’s outside. What?
Locally, I’ve talked to a few owners and their main contention is cash flow. In order to make all of these changes, it takes money. They see a decline in business and need to make hard decisions, like laying people off, or changing the hours that the restaurant is open. A local owner told me that ordering food is a challenge, as the shelf life is short. Restaurants don’t want to throw their inventory in the garbage.
Next up is retail stores. Early on in the pandemic and closures, small businesses were the chosen ones that were forced to close. Meanwhile, the big box stores got to keep their doors open. The virus must be really smart in that you are safe in the big box store, but in a small boutique, forget about it. Large grocery store chains are allowed to remain open, yet a small shop that sells select food items was forced to close.
Hair salons and spas are used by every person. Some may utilize the services more than others, but everyone needs a haircut, perm, color, style for special event, etc. In May 2020, a Dallas hair salon owner was jailed for a week for defying the lockdown. The judge said that if she apologized for being ‘selfish’, shut her salon and paid the fine, that she would avoid jail time. She refused and said “feeding my kids is not selfish.”
Healthcare facilities have been affected. My good friend in Des Moines and I have had several conversations about the financial burden her dentist husband has faced when dental offices were forced to close. Hospitals have remained unaffected, but can you imagine if the government decides that only certain large well known hospitals could remain open? Don’t think it could happen?
Churches across this country are speaking out in retaliation to forced closures and so is the Supreme Court in a recent 5-4 ruling protecting churches after a group sought emergency relief from N.Y. Governor Cuomo’s executive order 202.68. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch scolded Cuomo about his "glaring hypocrisy."
“The governor has chosen to impose no capacity restrictions on certain businesses he considers essential. So at least according to the Governor, it may be unsafe to go to church, but it is always fine to pick up another bottle of wine or shop for a new bike,” Gorsuch said.
I heard someone recently say that all businesses are essential to someone. Government now gets to choose what is essential in our lives, because of a virus. When government flexes their muscles and stifles American's liberties and rights, it is wrong. Business owners lock the door every day, go home and have the whole weight of their employees, their financials and their customers on their shoulders.
It doesn’t mean that you don’t believe in science just because you want to keep your doors open. The struggles are real. Mental depression, suicide, businesses going bankrupt and family problems are real.
Quit shaming people in this pandemic.
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident, chair of the Cerro Gordo County GOP.
