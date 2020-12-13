Commentary: Government's heavy-handedness unfair to business

When government’s heavy-handedness in this pandemic picks winners and losers, it’s not right. Several businesses across this country are suffering such financial loss because of all the rules and laws being implemented, that many will never recover.

Let’s start with restaurants. In several states, inside dining is now banned. So, in cold weather states, you are allowed to set up a structure outside. Outside is now like inside, but it’s OK because it’s outside. What?

Locally, I’ve talked to a few owners and their main contention is cash flow. In order to make all of these changes, it takes money. They see a decline in business and need to make hard decisions, like laying people off, or changing the hours that the restaurant is open. A local owner told me that ordering food is a challenge, as the shelf life is short. Restaurants don’t want to throw their inventory in the garbage.