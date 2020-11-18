Commentary: Give thanks and enjoy ... even the Jell-o salad

Celebrating Thanksgiving and all of fall’s bounty is probably one of the best times of the year. Not only because of my love to cook, but also all the family recipes and dishes that we get to eat. Family recipes are treasured and many are kept secret within many families, through the generations. Then there are recipes that are better left in the box, unused, and never to be made again!
No one ever wants to offend the cook, right? Have you ever still put the "bad recipe" on your Thanksgiving plate, moving it around and looking like you are enjoying it, then saying, “Oh, I am so full, I can’t eat another bite."
One of those recipes for me was a green Jell-o concoction that, get this, had cottage cheese in it! The dish is actually called "Lime Salad" and includes grated carrots and pineapple as well. It looks unappetizing before you even eat it.
Or how about gravy? Now, gravy is really good, if it is done right. Gravy done wrong is a travesty. Pouring bad gravy on really good mashed potatoes will just ruin your whole plate! Gravy too thick is more like pudding! Gravy is supposed to be ‘the juices from the meat’ thickened just a little. I am sure there have been family feuds over who gets to make the gravy!
My Thanksgiving dinner includes both sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes with gravy, of course. My dressing is very different from what I grew up with, as I add carrots along with the celery to mine. I also don’t put as much butter in my dressing as my mother does. I have also been known to throw in a few dried cranberries into my dressing, or stuffing as others may refer to it. Dressing is a dish where the ingredients are really boundless; adding nuts, other fall veggies and spices.
The main attraction of course, is the turkey. Whether you bake it, stuff it, deep fry it or smoke it, families all have their own way of preparing the bird. Carving the bird and slicing it is also an important part of how it will appear on the table or buffet. I’ve seen some really bad whack jobs where the turkey platter looks like someone blew it up. I prefer nice slices of both the white and dark meat. After all, we do eat with our eyes first! My husband will tell you that the star of the Thanksgiving dinner, for him, is my cranberry sauce, a recipe that his mother Betty gave to me. His dinner is not complete without it!
But we all know that the most important items in a Thanksgiving Dinner are the desserts! What other holiday do we get to have several pies? Pumpkin pie is a must with whipped cream. Without the whipped cream, who wants the pumpkin pie? Ratio of whipped cream to pie is vital. My mom has carried down a family pie recipe from her mother and grandmother, which is a pineapple pie. She also makes a pretty mean lemon meringue pie and a pecan pie as well.
So, this Thanksgiving, when you are preparing all of those family dishes, take time to reflect back on the history of them. Many of us will not be able to be with everyone this year, due to health issues, travel and a little thing called COVID, but we can still tell family stories and give homage and thanks to those who we hold dear and who may no longer be with us. Give thanks and enjoy!
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident.
