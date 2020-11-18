Commentary: Give thanks and enjoy ... even the Jell-o salad

Celebrating Thanksgiving and all of fall’s bounty is probably one of the best times of the year. Not only because of my love to cook, but also all the family recipes and dishes that we get to eat. Family recipes are treasured and many are kept secret within many families, through the generations. Then there are recipes that are better left in the box, unused, and never to be made again!

No one ever wants to offend the cook, right? Have you ever still put the "bad recipe" on your Thanksgiving plate, moving it around and looking like you are enjoying it, then saying, “Oh, I am so full, I can’t eat another bite."

One of those recipes for me was a green Jell-o concoction that, get this, had cottage cheese in it! The dish is actually called "Lime Salad" and includes grated carrots and pineapple as well. It looks unappetizing before you even eat it.

Or how about gravy? Now, gravy is really good, if it is done right. Gravy done wrong is a travesty. Pouring bad gravy on really good mashed potatoes will just ruin your whole plate! Gravy too thick is more like pudding! Gravy is supposed to be ‘the juices from the meat’ thickened just a little. I am sure there have been family feuds over who gets to make the gravy!