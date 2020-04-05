COMMENTARY: Crisis underscores how vital information is

It is more important than ever for government leaders to make sure they are fully informing the people of this state on the magnitude of the health crisis, the economic downturn it has spawned, and the steps being taken to deal with both of these anxiety-producing occurrences.

Refusing to make public certain facts about the outbreak or the government’s preparation and response only invites skepticism and mistrust by concerned citizens. People will wonder what is being kept from them. Rumor-mongering and conspiracy theories will spread in the absence of authoritative information from our government leaders.

Last week, for example, officials in Cerro Gordo, Mahaska and Marshall counties all claimed they did not know, or were prohibited from saying, how many tests for coronavirus had been administered at local hospitals. Some said they were not ready to release that information. Others said the information was confidential because of HIPAA, the federal privacy law that protects personally identifiable information in patients’ medical records.

There is no justifiable reason under Iowa law for refusing to make public how many test kits or ventilators are available in a county. There’s no reason to refuse to say how many tests have been performed or how many test results have been received so far.