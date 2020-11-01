Commentary: Conservative women happy to have voice on the Supreme Court

As I watched the votes come in from the Senate floor, I was ecstatic to finally see that conservative women now have a seat at the table. Oct. 26 will be a date for the history books as Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn in as associate justice of the Supreme Court.
History will also show that not one Democrat cast a vote to confirm her. In fact, the Democrats all left the Senate floor like children who didn’t get their way. In contrast, Republicans have voted to confirm all three female liberal justices. In fact, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, not one Democrat senator showed up to do the job that they were elected to do. The vote was 12-0 in the Senate Judiciary Committee for Judge Barrett.
Obama appointed two associate justices to the Supreme Court. In 2009, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic woman, was nominated. In stark comparison in votes and treatment, she received 13-6 votes in Judiciary Committee. In a full Senate vote, she received confirmation with 68-31. Bi-partisan treatment.
Elena Kagan was confirmed with 63-37 votes in a full Senate vote after passing the Judiciary Committee with 13-6 votes. Kagan actually worked in the Clinton Administration and was considered to be a member of the liberal wing of the party. She was 50 years old when she was confirmed. Kagan was the fourth woman to be inducted into the Supreme Court. Bi-partisan treatment.
Judge Barrett’s appointment came about on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit by President Carter until 1993 when President Bill Clinton then appointed her to the Supreme Court. At the time of her appointment she was viewed as a moderate, but she eventually moved to the liberal wing. She received a 13-6 vote in the Judiciary Committee and 96-3 in a full Senate vote. Bi-partisan treatment.
The pattern and treatment of Democrat-appointed Supreme Court Justices has proven to be bi-partisan in nature, and the voting record reflects that, until Judge Barrett came along. During the hearings, the left questioned Judge Barrett with such ridiculous questions such as, have you committed a sexual assault by Democrat Sen. Hironi. No such questions were asked of Ginsburg, Sotomayor or Kagan.
Judge Barrett stated that one of her children became so upset over the questioning of his mother that she chose not to let them return to the hearings. She took on mommy role at that point in time.
Judge Any Coney Barrett has impeccable credentials. She served on the Seventh Circuit Court from 2017 to her 2020 confirmation. She is a constitutionalist, a law professor, clerked for Justice Scalia, just to name a few ... Her greatest quality is as a mother to 7. Her youngest biological child has Down Syndrome, and two of her children are adopted from Haiti. She is a productive member of society who has and will contribute so much in her role as Supreme Court Justice Barrett.
From one conservative woman to another, congratulations and job well done!
Barbara Hovland is chair of the Cerro Gordo County Republican Party.
