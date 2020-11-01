Commentary: Conservative women happy to have voice on the Supreme Court

Judge Barrett’s appointment came about on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit by President Carter until 1993 when President Bill Clinton then appointed her to the Supreme Court. At the time of her appointment she was viewed as a moderate, but she eventually moved to the liberal wing. She received a 13-6 vote in the Judiciary Committee and 96-3 in a full Senate vote. Bi-partisan treatment.

The pattern and treatment of Democrat-appointed Supreme Court Justices has proven to be bi-partisan in nature, and the voting record reflects that, until Judge Barrett came along. During the hearings, the left questioned Judge Barrett with such ridiculous questions such as, have you committed a sexual assault by Democrat Sen. Hironi. No such questions were asked of Ginsburg, Sotomayor or Kagan.

Judge Barrett stated that one of her children became so upset over the questioning of his mother that she chose not to let them return to the hearings. She took on mommy role at that point in time.