Commentary: Clean energy carries on Sukup’s tradition of innovation

Since my father Eugene’s first stirring auger in the 1960s, Sukup Manufacturing Co. has carried on a tradition of innovation. Through continual self-improvement, we are better able to serve our communities — whether they be our employees, farmers, Sheffield or the world at-large. It’s also grown us from humble beginnings into the world’s largest family-owned and operated manufacturer of grain storage, grain drying and handling equipment, and steel buildings.

Half a century and three generations of employment later, we continue to innovate. This fall, we completed the installation of a 780-kilowatt solar energy system in partnership with Iowa-based Van Wall Energy. The system offsets about one-tenth of our energy needs and better positions our company to adjust to changes in electricity rates. But beyond that, it allows us to serve the agriculture community, to which we owe our success, in a new way — by mitigating our carbon footprint.

A torrent of floods in recent years and this summer’s derecho storm — which damaged 850,000 crop acres — show that erratic, inclement weather events have an outsized impact on Iowa’s producers. Our embrace of clean energy alone won’t solve the problem, but we’re proud to be an example that what is good for the environment can also be good for business.

In addition, we’re proud of Iowa leadership, all the way up to our Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst in Washington, D.C., who champion the state’s wider role as a national leader in clean energy and continue to push us ahead.

Steve Sukup is the CEO of Sukup Manufacturing Co.

