Commentary: Carols bring out the spirit of Christmas

Christmas carols are an important and historic part of this time of year when we celebrate the birth of Jesus. In researching Christmas carols, I found the oldest Christmas song in the world is "Jesus Refulsit Omnium" written in 336 A.D. by St. Hilary of Poitiers.
“Jesus, devoted redeemer of all nations, has shone forth,
"Let the whole family of the faithful celebrate the stories
"The shining star, gleaming in the heavens, makes him known at his birth and, going before, has led the Magi to his cradle
"Falling down, they adore the tiny baby hidden in rags,
as they bear witness to the true God by bringing a mystical gift”
What a beautifully written song. I had never heard of it before. Now that I have found this song, I will certainly be making it a family tradition to read or sing it on Christmas Eve.
My husband’s favorite Christmas carol is "Silent Night." Composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber with lyrics written by Joseph Mohr, it was first performed at St. Nicholas parish in Oberndorf, Austria. Singing “Silent Night” on Christmas Eve, in church, will certainly be missed by my family and millions of other Christians across the world. Instead, we will be tuning in to a virtual service and singing in our homes.
“Silent night! Holy night!
"All is calm, all is bright
"Round yon virgin mother and child!
"Holy infant, so tender and mild,
"Sleep in heavenly peace!
"Sleep in heavenly peace!”
The top three carols/hymns are "O Holy Night," "Silent Night," and "In The Bleak Mid-Winter." While Christmas carols/hymns are religious in nature, there are hundreds of Christmas songs that we enjoy as well. One of my childhood memories is playing “Silver Bells” on a little table top key board at my Grandma Colby’s house. I thought I was really talented!
Listening to Christmas songs today is just a touch away on your phones or apps.
The top three on the charts are “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” by Mariah Carey, “Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree,” by Brenda Lee and “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” by Andy Williams.
The words of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” take on a more meaningful note this year, as many of us won’t make it "Home” as in years past.
"I'll be home for Christmas
"You can plan on me
"Please have snow and mistletoe
"And presents on the tree
"Christmas Eve will find me
"Where the love light gleams
"I'll be home for Christmas
"If only in my dreams
"I'll be home for Christmas
"You can plan on me
"Please have snow and mistletoe
"And presents on the tree
"Christmas Eve'll find me
"Where the love light gleams
"I'll be home for Christmas
"If only in my dreams”
Regardless of if you enjoy listening to Christmas carols/hymns or songs, the reason for the season and celebrating the birth of Jesus is the most important. Merry Christmas to you and yours and may you all be safe and sound.
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident.