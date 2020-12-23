Commentary: Carols bring out the spirit of Christmas

Christmas carols are an important and historic part of this time of year when we celebrate the birth of Jesus. In researching Christmas carols, I found the oldest Christmas song in the world is "Jesus Refulsit Omnium" written in 336 A.D. by St. Hilary of Poitiers.

“Jesus, devoted redeemer of all nations, has shone forth,

"Let the whole family of the faithful celebrate the stories

"The shining star, gleaming in the heavens, makes him known at his birth and, going before, has led the Magi to his cradle

"Falling down, they adore the tiny baby hidden in rags,

as they bear witness to the true God by bringing a mystical gift”

What a beautifully written song. I had never heard of it before. Now that I have found this song, I will certainly be making it a family tradition to read or sing it on Christmas Eve.