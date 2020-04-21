Commentary: Army Reserve has provided ever-present support for 112 years

On April 23, 2020, the United States Army Reserve will commemorate 112 years of history in service to the Army and the nation. What began in 1908 as a small corps of medical professionals held in readiness is now the Army’s global operational reserve force, with a presence in all 50 states, five U.S. Territories and 20 time zones across the globe.
Established by Congress in 1908, a larger Organized Reserve was created under the National Defense Act of 1916. A year later, when America entered World War I, more than 160,000 Reserve soldiers were mobilized to help the Army defeat Germany and the Central Powers. By World War II, more than 200,000 had joined the fight, serving on every front.
Through two world wars, the Cold War, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, the global war on terror and countless other crises, operations and emergencies, the Army Reserve has never failed to meet the challenges of its time – providing quick access to the mission-critical forces and capabilities the Army needs to fight, survive and win on the battlefield, as well as the disaster relief and humanitarian assistance our citizens need in times of crisis at home under Defense Support to Civil Authorities.
Currently, the Army Reserve is providing high-demand capabilities, throughout the United States, in support of federal efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with over 2,800 soldiers. In addition, there are over 10,000 Army Reserve soldiers deployed around the world supporting the war on terror, global contingencies and combat operations. Included in this number is over 200 soldiers from the 103rd Expeditionary Command in Des Moines who are due back home this summer. Iowa is home to 57 Army Reserve units and 2,700 Army Reserve soldiers.
In order to assist in emergency response, the Army Reserve provides all of the Army’s Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers (EPLO) and half the EPLOs in the Department of Defense. Army Reserve medical soldiers are mobilizing Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to states including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Michigan to assist U.S. Army North, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Health and Human Services at other federal medical sites in cities across the nation.
The world is constantly changing but one thing is constant: the Army Reserve will remain the dedicated federal reserve of the most decisive and lethal force in the world – ready to deploy, fight and win, whenever needed, at home and around the world. Thanks to all of the dedicated soldiers and civilian employees of America’s Army Reserve and to the families, employers and communities that support them.
Gary C. Wattnem is a veteran of 35 years in the Army and Army Reserve and is now an Army Reserve Ambassador for the state of Iowa.
