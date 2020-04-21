Commentary: Army Reserve has provided ever-present support for 112 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On April 23, 2020, the United States Army Reserve will commemorate 112 years of history in service to the Army and the nation. What began in 1908 as a small corps of medical professionals held in readiness is now the Army’s global operational reserve force, with a presence in all 50 states, five U.S. Territories and 20 time zones across the globe.

Established by Congress in 1908, a larger Organized Reserve was created under the National Defense Act of 1916. A year later, when America entered World War I, more than 160,000 Reserve soldiers were mobilized to help the Army defeat Germany and the Central Powers. By World War II, more than 200,000 had joined the fight, serving on every front.

Through two world wars, the Cold War, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, the global war on terror and countless other crises, operations and emergencies, the Army Reserve has never failed to meet the challenges of its time – providing quick access to the mission-critical forces and capabilities the Army needs to fight, survive and win on the battlefield, as well as the disaster relief and humanitarian assistance our citizens need in times of crisis at home under Defense Support to Civil Authorities.