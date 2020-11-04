 Skip to main content
Commentary: Area nonprofits need you now more than ever
Commentary: Area nonprofits need you now more than ever

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our entire community, but the poor and the elderly are among those that have been hit the hardest. United Way and our community partners have been among the first to meet local needs from the beginning of the pandemic, but the impact of COVID-19 outstrips philanthropic resources and many nonprofits delivering critical services are finding themselves on the brink.

Present circumstances require all-hands-on-deck in deploying all available resources if we are going to weather this storm and collectively meet the needs of our most vulnerable populations.

It can be easy to feel powerless when faced with great challenges, but I know as a lifetime north Iowan, that when we come together as a community, there are no limits to what we can accomplish. We need your help, more now than ever, to ensure that those in north Iowa who need help are able to get it. Strong communities are built by strong people.

In April, United Way of North Central Iowa established the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Our mission was to provide immediate support to those most vulnerable to the economic and health-related issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food access has been interrupted for hundreds of individuals and families, most detrimentally so for seniors, students and the homeless population. The immediate loss of income for individuals and families has also depleted or eliminated any savings for emergency needs, especially for hourly, service industry and gig workers.

Childcare centers, which were critical to enabling healthcare professionals and first responders to do their jobs early in the pandemic, continue to struggle to not permanently close.

Elevated mental health conditions and substance abuse concerns threaten the well-being of many members of our community.

With the United Way of North Central Iowa COVID-19 Relief Fund, we were able to continue to support over 21 nonprofit organizations and countless individuals in north central Iowa through what has been one of the most difficult years to date. Many of our nonprofit partners have continued to support their normal client base, while at the same time expanding services to ensure that clients had access to food, educational supports, internet connectivity, health resources and emergency financial assistance. It has been remarkable to watch our community’s nonprofits rise to the occasion to provide top level service during this trying time.

But these innovations come at a price. Many organizations, our own included, are facing a dual set of challenges: a loss of revenue and increased costs directly related to these COVID-19 response efforts.

Our nonprofit community has carried on, recognizing the great need of our communities, but we are fearful that the resiliency of our nonprofits may not last the increasing needs in north Iowa. Nearly 30% of north Iowans struggle to make ends meet, and that is in a good year. The reality is, we are far from out of the woods. The needs of our community are great and continue to grow.

If you are able, we ask you to contribute to our ongoing efforts by donating to United Way of North Central Iowa’s Community Impact Fund. Every donation stays in the counties of Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth. In the past 12 months, our partner agencies and recovery recipients have served nearly 25,000 people in north Iowa, providing safe child care, emergency meals, financial assistance, mentoring, emergency shelter, and support to those who need it most. Won’t you join the fight?

Jen Arends is the CEO of United Way of North Central Iowa.

