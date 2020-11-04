Commentary: Area nonprofits need you now more than ever

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our entire community, but the poor and the elderly are among those that have been hit the hardest. United Way and our community partners have been among the first to meet local needs from the beginning of the pandemic, but the impact of COVID-19 outstrips philanthropic resources and many nonprofits delivering critical services are finding themselves on the brink.

Present circumstances require all-hands-on-deck in deploying all available resources if we are going to weather this storm and collectively meet the needs of our most vulnerable populations.

It can be easy to feel powerless when faced with great challenges, but I know as a lifetime north Iowan, that when we come together as a community, there are no limits to what we can accomplish. We need your help, more now than ever, to ensure that those in north Iowa who need help are able to get it. Strong communities are built by strong people.

In April, United Way of North Central Iowa established the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Our mission was to provide immediate support to those most vulnerable to the economic and health-related issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.