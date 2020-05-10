Commentary: Additional thoughts to J.W. Sayles editorial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All any opportunistic virus, or for that matter most bacteria, needs to proliferate is a warm environment, moisture, and a good supply of organic matter. Looking at the coronavirus hot spots of nursing homes and meat processing plants, they do share those common items.

Yes, the nursing homes are generally cleaner; but the residents there being the organic matter needed (to be blunt), is made quite readily available due to the reduced immune systems of the elderly. The residents are in closer constant contact than most folks; and they tend to socialize more if for no other reason than that is a bright spot for their day.

On the packing plant side, the heat and moisture are definitely always present; and despite constant attention to cleaning and disinfection, with most of these plants running close to 24/7 you cannot eliminate the organic matter completely.

In my college days I worked in several factories making nuts and bolts, then spent a good deal of time in packing plants over the years while working as an animal vaccine researcher; and I find no comparison between those work situations.