Commentary: Additional thoughts to J.W. Sayles editorial

All any opportunistic virus, or for that matter most bacteria, needs to proliferate is a warm environment, moisture, and a good supply of organic matter. Looking at the coronavirus hot spots of nursing homes and meat processing plants, they do share those common items.
Yes, the nursing homes are generally cleaner; but the residents there being the organic matter needed (to be blunt), is made quite readily available due to the reduced immune systems of the elderly. The residents are in closer constant contact than most folks; and they tend to socialize more if for no other reason than that is a bright spot for their day.
On the packing plant side, the heat and moisture are definitely always present; and despite constant attention to cleaning and disinfection, with most of these plants running close to 24/7 you cannot eliminate the organic matter completely.
In my college days I worked in several factories making nuts and bolts, then spent a good deal of time in packing plants over the years while working as an animal vaccine researcher; and I find no comparison between those work situations.
Packing plant work is shoulder to shoulder all day long in those environmental conditions viruses love. I remember one study in 1978 where the 100 hog carcasses I had to deal with at Hormel in Minnesota took 2½ minutes to move past me. That speed is probably antiquated. Can we process slower and with more space for these workers? The workers are laid wide open to the coronavirus, not because they may lack the vaccinations your average American might have had growing up; but because of their working conditions.
Put 5,000 Donald Trumps in a Tyson plant right now and you will have the same hot spot. There is no vaccine for this disease.
One final comment on those toiling in these packing plants. Yes, most of the workers are probably of immigrant status. They either have come from cultures where family and community closeness is an attribute or grew up having those values passed down to them. Most could probably name every person all the way around the block on which they live, where I can’t even name the people who live two houses away from me in either direction. That social nature should be an item for praise; but in the current pandemic it is working very much against these folks.
I see and hear media content daily praising the front line people in the medical profession as I think we should; but let’s start seeing that same praise for the workers heading to work every day to sacrifice their health for that burger on your grill. We could just make patties out of all those soybeans Iowa farmers don’t seem to have a market for.
Bob Freund lives in Greene, Iowa.
